عربي
Search
Home Page
Petra
Overview
Petra Managers
Mission & Vision
Training Center
Services
Petra Budget
About Jordan
Information on Jordan
The Hashemites
Jordan Legislation
Jordanian Community
Jordan Economy
Royal Precessions
Travel in Jordan
Government
Lower House Members
Suggestions and Feedback
Our Advertisements
Surveys
News
Public News
News Archive
Membership
Site Map
Contact Us
Saturday , 9/9/2017
<<
>>
News Details
Lebanon to protest to UN Israel's breach of its airspace
Beirut, Sept. 8 (Petra) -- Lebanon declared Friday it would file a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Israeli enemy's violation of Lebanese airspace and using it to bomb Syrian territories.
This came during a meeting of the supreme defence council headed by President Michael Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
According to a statement issued following the meeting, foreign minister Gebran Bassil reviewed a recent UN Security Council resolution, under which the UNIFIL operating in south Lebanon would be deployed for an additional year.
The minister pointed to the conditions that accompanied the resolution issuance, noting the unprecedented Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace.
//Petra//
8/9/2017 - 09:13:39 PM
Share
|
Library
Facebook
Google Plus
Video Library
Twitter
You Tube
Our Services
Useful Links
Jordanian Embassies
Weather
Currency Table
Copyrights © 2017.
Jordan News Agency (PETRA)
. All Rights Reserved
Designed & Developed by
Primus