Lebanon to protest to UN Israel's breach of its airspace
 
Beirut, Sept. 8 (Petra) -- Lebanon declared Friday it would file a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Israeli enemy's violation of Lebanese airspace and using it to bomb Syrian territories.

This came during a meeting of the supreme defence council headed by President Michael Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

According to a statement issued following the meeting, foreign minister Gebran Bassil reviewed a recent UN Security Council resolution, under which the UNIFIL operating in south Lebanon would be deployed for an additional year.

The minister pointed to the conditions that accompanied the resolution issuance, noting the unprecedented Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace.

