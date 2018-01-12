   
UK ‘strongly condemns’ Israel’s new settlement plans
 
London, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- Britain strongly condemned Israel’s approval of hundreds of new housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"The UK strongly condemns the advancement by the Israeli authorities of plans and tenders for settlement units across the West Bank," said a statement by Alistair Burt, the Foreign Office minister for the Middle East.

"We call on Israel to reconsider these proposals," said Burt.

12/1/2018 - 02:42:49 PM
 
 
