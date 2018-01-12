عربي
Search
Home Page
Petra
Overview
Petra Managers
Mission & Vision
Training Center
Services
Petra Budget
About Jordan
Information on Jordan
The Hashemites
Jordan Legislation
Jordanian Community
Jordan Economy
Royal Precessions
Travel in Jordan
Government
Lower House Members
Suggestions and Feedback
Our Advertisements
Surveys
News
Public News
News Archive
Membership
Site Map
Contact Us
Friday , 12/1/2018
<<
Petra
Crown Prince visits Public Security Department
Petra
FM stresses need to maintain providing UNRWA services
Petra
Arab media conference kicks off in Beirut
Petra
Labor minister calls for giving priority to national industrial products
Petra
Relatively cold weather expected over weekend
>>
News Details
UK ‘strongly condemns’ Israel’s new settlement plans
London, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- Britain strongly condemned Israel’s approval of hundreds of new housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
"The UK strongly condemns the advancement by the Israeli authorities of plans and tenders for settlement units across the West Bank," said a statement by Alistair Burt, the Foreign Office minister for the Middle East.
"We call on Israel to reconsider these proposals," said Burt.
//Petra//
12/1/2018 - 02:42:49 PM
Share
|
Library
Facebook
Google Plus
Video Library
Twitter
You Tube
Our Services
Useful Links
Jordanian Embassies
Weather
Currency Table
Copyrights © 2017.
Jordan News Agency (PETRA)
. All Rights Reserved
Designed & Developed by
Primus