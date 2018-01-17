|
News Details
|RJ implements additional security measures on US-bound flights
Amman, Jan.17(Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian (RJ) will start implementing the additional security measures required in October 2017 by the United States authorities for US-bound flights as of Thursday, January 18, 2018.
The additional security measures- which include security interviews with every passenger at check-in or the boarding gate are applicable on all international airlines operating direct flights to the US, and include all nationalities flying to the US, with no exception.
While they were required in October 26, 2017, the US granted all airlines the option of delaying the implementation process for a limited period of time.
RJ passengers are still required to be at the airport 3 hours prior to their scheduled US-bound flights, in order to avoid delays and allow more time for the implementation of the new security procedures.
RJ currently operates 11 weekly flights to the US: five to Chicago, four to New York and two to Detroit, with a connection in Montreal.
//Petra//WH
17/1/2018 - 12:38:23 PM
