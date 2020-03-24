عربي
Industry Ministry says flour available at bakeries

Amman, March 24 (Petra) –– The Ministry of Industry and Trade said Tuesday that all of the bakeries across the Kingdom have been supplied with flour.

The ministry's spokesman Yanal Barmawi said that the sale mechanism will be as announced by the government on Monday, with bread being delivered to the citizens and residents in all regions via buses and other vehicles that have been equipped by the Greater Amman Municipality.

He said that direct sale at bakeries is not allowed.

